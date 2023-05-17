Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening at the end of July in Osborne Road and it will offer an immersive cocktail and dining experience with a modern horror twist. The concept will be mainly based around Jack the Ripper but there will be other horror tales and characters featured including Sweeney Todd and Pennywise.

The site will be split into two sections, a bar, which will be designed to seem as though you are in the streets of Victorian England, and a restaurant area, which will be transformed into a Victorian speakeasy.

Dan is also the owner of Southsea-based, Rapscallions, which is an immersive pirate themed bar that opened up in 2021 and has proved to be a hit with locals looking for something different.

Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan

Dan said: ‘It won’t suit everyone but the reaction we are having on Facebook has been great. There is always a fine line when working on things like this and we are working really hard not to upset anyone.

‘The immersive concept will come from the cocktail delivery, we are looking at the high end of food and drinks, we want to take it to the next level for Southsea.

‘We have had so much fun and seeing the response with Rapscallions was amazing, so we are just hoping for the same thing.’

The bar and restaurant will be serving classic cocktails and there will be a range of food to chose from off of the menu including the Sweeney Todd Pie.

He added: ‘The way that people dine has changed, there needs to be an experience within it and we work really hard to have an overall experience.

‘There is nothing like this in Southsea.’

Dan said that the experience will not host jump scares but instead there will be a number of hidden surprises and that it is a modern twist on horror.

However the opening of the new business has had some controversial views from people who think that the name and concept is in bad taste by focusing it around a serial killer who murdered and mutilated prostitutes.