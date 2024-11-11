The former Victory & Warrior Lounge underneath the Fratton end of the stadium has been transformed and renamed, with improved facilities and a new look which will be used on matchdays as well as non-match days for corporate and provide events.

The new-look Victory Suite has seen changes to its ceiling to create a different feel, as well as the installation of mood lighting with the ability to change colour for different occasions - though its default setting will be blue.

New televisions - which can show games on matchdays and ‘watch along’ events, and toilet facilities have been installed, as well as a new bar and improved access into the site installed to make it more accessible.

Mark Judges, director of sales at Portsmouth Football Club, said: “We have tried to bring forward something the city can be proud of, not just the football club. The work has taken place across the bars, the general internal space as well as all of the TVs and AVs.”

Just outside the Victory Suite, work is progressing with the new Fan Zone with improved food and drink facilities for fans as well as the opportunity to access the club shop on the concourse. A new and improved sound system is also being installed.

“A lot of fans have seen it progress over the past few games,” Mr Judges said. “When it all comes together and people can see what it is, it is going to be positive. I think it is a real statement from what were there previously and hopefully it will enrich fans’ experiences. At the end of the day we are here to create memorable experiences for our supporters and the Fan Zone is the start of that upon arrival on matchday.”

To hear more from Mr Judges about the changes and what it will mean for fans see the video embedded in this story.

1 . Changes at Fratton Park Mark Judges, director of sales at Portsmouth Football Club | Sarah Standing (081124-5369) Photo Sales

2 . Changes at Fratton Park The new Fans Zone is also progressing nicely | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing (081124-5439) Photo Sales

3 . Changes at Fratton Park Inside the new Victory Suite at Portsmouth Football Club | Sarah Standing (081124-5434) Photo Sales

4 . Changes at Fratton Park The new-look Victory Suite can be subdivided into smaller spaces | Sarah Standing (081124-5404) Photo Sales