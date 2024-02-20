Dorothy Perkins shut its store at 114 High Street, Gosport in 2019 which was followed by the closure of the next door Burton shop - also owned by Boohoo. Since then, speculation has been rife about what will happen to the site.

Now, The News understands that an application for restaurant chain McDonald's will be submitted within the next two weeks. It follows the closure of Gosport's former McDonald's restaurant at 57-59 High Street in November 2018. McDonald's said at the time that the decision was made to close that site because of the new opening in Brockhurst Gate Retail Park two days after the high street closure.