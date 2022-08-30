Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly T&Thistle, 6 Highland Road launched last Friday with a 60-dish menu during the day that caters for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free diets - and also has a children's menu.

Rosie Hunt, co-owner of 6 Highland Road, said: ‘We're so excited to have launched 6 Highland Road.

‘This has always been a dream, and with our fantastic team, it's been amazing to make it a reality.

Guests at the 6 Highland Road launch.

‘The bar has been inspired by an awesome community bar we went to in Rhodes, Greece, where people had the choice to visit all these cool and brand new bars but felt more comfortable at this small community-focused bar.

‘So for us, it's not necessarily about being the hippest or coolest bar on the block; it's about being part of the community and creating a space where people feel comfortable.

‘We have teamed up with Billy Shannon at Hush to support homeless people in the city.

‘Not only will a percentage of our profits go directly to Billy and his team, but we also have the ability for people to buy an 'invisible coffee or gin' with 100 per cent of the purchase going straight to Hush.’

The bar is also happy to provide space for local artists to showcase their work, and to host community groups. Contact [email protected]