New office building opens in Solent Business Park providing a flexible workspace for small businesses

A NEW office space has opened in Whiteley focusing on providing small businesses with an affordable and flexible work space.

BizSpace officially opened on Thursday and was welcomed into the town by Fareham Borough Council leader Councillor Sean Woodward, ex-Pompey striker and Havant and Waterlooville manager Lee Bradbury and centre manager Louisa Jenner.

Louisa Jenner, BizSpace centre manager.'Picture: Sarah Standing (101019-8516)

Lee said: ‘Everyone’s got to start somewhere and what a great place to start. What a great area, clean and tidy space. Well done.’

The ex-Manchester City player, who has lived in Fareham for 20 years, showcased his new clothing brand Bridge, which is raising money for mental health charity Mind.

Cllr Sean Woodward cut a ribbon to officially open the offices, before guests were given a tour of the building.

He said: ‘To bring this into Fareham is fantastic. It’s fantastic to welcome you into the area so thank you for what you have brought to the area and I wish you the best of luck and most importantly all the businesses that are going to move into this.’

The 30,000 sq ft building, which is a £5m development in Solent Business Park, is home to 72 offices as well as two meeting rooms.

The opening event welcomed potential and current clients along to enjoy drinks, a buffet and performances from a close-up magician, Raj, also known as The Magic Word, who performed card tricks for guests.

The offices are already home to four clients, with a fifth moving in at the end of the month.

They focus on providing a work space for start-ups and small businesses and the interconnecting rooms mean there is room for growth as well.

The rooms are optimised depending on the needs of the clients.

There is a large breakout area with motivational quotes on the walls and large kitchen.

There are also showers.

BizSpace has been building offices since 2000 and now has over 100 sites across the UK, with nearly 4,000 customers and over 200 employees.

To find out more about renting an office at BizSpace, go to bizspace.co.uk.