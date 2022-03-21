New owners Royale Group 'pleased' to take over running of Hayling Island Holiday Park

Hayling Island Holiday Park which has been taken over by Royale Group

Royale Group has announced the acquisition of Hayling Island Holiday Park, formally owned by Parkdean Resorts.

The resort, which boasts indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kayaking, adventure play, family-friendly entertainment and kids clubs, will retain its current teams of staff, including general manager Spencer Chamberlain.

Spencer said: ‘Myself and the team are very excited about our new adventure joining the Royale Resorts portfolio and look forward to creating many moments to remember for the thousands of families and owners who stay with us each year.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Bull CEO of Royale Life, part of Royale Group, which has just taken over Hayling Island Holiday Park

Royale Group, which has a heritage dating back three generations, oversees a number of companies including Royale Resorts, which operates holiday, luxury lodge and adventure parks across the UK.

The group also owns Royale Life, the UK’s largest bungalow provider.

Robert Bull, chief executive officer of Royale Life said: ‘We are pleased to share that the acquisition of Hayling Island Holiday Park by the Royale Group has been finalised.

‘The resort will now fly under the Royale Resorts flag, and I would like to personally thank everyone that has been involved in this journey for their hard work and dedication to achieving our visions and goals.

‘Things are looking very positive for 2022 and beyond.’

Jason Williams, chief operating officer at Royale, added: ‘The acquisition of Hayling Island Holiday Park is a hugely important step forward in our ongoing growth strategy. We look forward to continuing the excellent work Spencer and his team have started.’

Hayling Island Holiday Park is located just one mile from the Hayling Island seafront.

For more information on RoyaleResorts, please visit www.royaleresorts.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron