From left - Philip Williams (Managing director of Williams Shipping), Rev. Phil Hiscock, port chaplain; Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Steve Pitt; Portsmouth International Port's port director Mike Sellers, and harbour master Ben McInnes

The PIP pilots have detailed knowledge of Portsmouth Harbour and are experts on how to manoeuvre a wide range of vessels.

They board ships in the outer Solent and help the crew to guide the vessel safely into and out of the port, working 24 hours a day in all sorts of weather.

This new agreement, which starts on June 1, will mean increased flexibility for the ever-increasing number of cruise and cargo vessels that use the port.

The new pilot boats, named Willserve and Willfreedom, were greeted by Cllr Steve Pitt (Portsmouth City Council leader), Philip Williams (Managing Director of Williams Shipping, and PIP harbour master, Ben McInnes, alongside port director Mike Sellers.

Port Chaplain Rev. Phil Hiscock blessed the boats for the service they will provide. Willserve will be the primary pilot boat, with Willfreedom providing support when needed.

McInnes said: ‘The launches will be essential in the safe boarding of our team of pilots onto ships. As the port becomes increasingly busy, we have found a provider who we can work in tandem with to ensure we can offer the best possible service to our customers.

‘I can't wait to get started on this new chapter for the pilotage service here in Portsmouth.’

Williams Shipping, whose HQ is in Southampton, is a family business established in 1894, now looked after by the fifth generations of the Williams family.

The Marine division provides port and marine services including towage, craneage, stores deliveries, equipment hire, marine civils support and crew transfer, operating a fleet of over 20 workboats and vessels, and the largest UK registered fleet of barges.

Cllr Pitt said: ‘Portsmouth International Port's growth is vital to the city's economy.

‘Not only does the port provide £9.8million of revenue that goes straight back into the council's budget which helps us provide essential services, it also acts as an engine that generates £189m for the local economy every year.