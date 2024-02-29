Toni Spence and Simon Doswell launched Ice Creams and Sweet Dreams at 199 Allaway Avenue earlier this year, selling a variety of sweet treats including penny sweets, milkshakes, ice creams, waffles, pancakes and more. The pair hads dreamed of creating the shop for “many, many years” and said that it has proved a hit with local children and adults.

Toni said: “The kids seem to love it. We wanted somewhere that they could sit and not be in trouble. We try to keep the prices as low as we can because nobody has got any money at the minute.The kids love coming in and realising that they can get 50 sweets for 50p.

Simon added: “Every day we have people coming in and saying they can’t believe they can buy a sweet for a penny. Every single day.”

Toni and Simon hope their shop will become something of a community hub, where children can socialise and families can have lunch. They also plan to expand their remit to include savoury food items such as pastries and jacket potatoes. Here are 15 pictures of the new shop.

1 . Ice Cream And Sweet Dreams New sweetshop Ice Cream And Sweet Dreams has opened in PaulsgroveMonday 26th February 2024Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

