New Premier store in Gosport gets green light despite nuisance concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Premier convenience store in Gosport’s Stokes Road has been given the green light to open despite concerns from local residents about potential public nuisance.

The new shop at 163-165 Stoke Road will be allowed to sell alcohol from 8am until 11pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 10pm on Sunday.

The decision by Gosport Borough Council’s licensing sub-board has sparked worries among residents about increased disturbances and antisocial behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident voiced strong objections, saying, “My objection is that our area already has far too many places selling alcohol in the night time and every new one adds to the disturbance in the street and antisocial behaviour.

Gosport Borough Council logo

“As a local resident, we are often disturbed by late night-early morning passersby who are noisy and disrespectful of the neighbourhood. We also have two off-licences within half a mile of each other that I visit very often. Allowing this shop to open will have a huge impact on them.”

Another resident added: “It is open until late seven days a week, enabling people easy access to alcohol. This will not only disturb nearby residents, especially retirees – but it would also mean there would be more litter on our streets.”

In response to these concerns, the council’s solicitor highlighted the measures the applicant has promised to implement to prevent any potential issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim of the applicant is to provide a convenience store where customers are able to purchase their groceries in one go, including alcohol,” he explained.

“The applicant reassures the sub-board that he is well aware of the measures that can be taken in the event that the premise is a cause of nuisance or crime disorder.”

The solicitor also noted that the police have approved the proposed operating hours following consultation.

Furthermore, the application includes provisions for comprehensive CCTV coverage both inside and outside the premises to enhance security.