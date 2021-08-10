New Southsea restaurant Carter & Co shows its support for local butcher Buckwells of Southsea

Carter & Co, in Great Southsea Street, has signed up to get all its meat from local butchers, the award-winning Buckwells of Southsea.

Restaurant co-owner Steve Kingsley said: ‘Buckwells are now our butchers. They have an amazing name, the food is a delight and our chef does an amazing job with it.

‘We are using Buckwells as they are local and have an amazing name. We like to use Buckwells as it’s important to use local and people in Southsea like that.’

From left, chef Sam Blakley, restaurant owner Steve Kingsley and butcher John Buckwell. Carter & Co restaurant in Great Southsea Street are proud to have local butcher Buckwells as a supplier Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-03)