New Southsea restaurant Carter & Co shows its support for local butcher Buckwells of Southsea
A SOUTHSEA restaurant has teamed up with a popular Southsea butcher and is encouraging other firms to also ‘go local’.
Carter & Co, in Great Southsea Street, has signed up to get all its meat from local butchers, the award-winning Buckwells of Southsea.
Restaurant co-owner Steve Kingsley said: ‘Buckwells are now our butchers. They have an amazing name, the food is a delight and our chef does an amazing job with it.
‘We are using Buckwells as they are local and have an amazing name. We like to use Buckwells as it’s important to use local and people in Southsea like that.’
The restaurant opened in May, in the building formerly occupied by the India Arms. It serves brunch, small plates and dinner, in an ‘elevated casual dining’ style daily from 11am until 11pm.