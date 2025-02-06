New yacht broker partnership announced for the Beaulieu River

Parker Adams Boat Sales has been appointed as the new official yacht broker for the Beaulieu River, opening an office at Buckler's Hard Yacht Harbour.

Market-leading Parker Adams is expanding its yacht brokerage service, with Andrew Baird opening the new boatyard office, supported by the team at its Hamble Point base.

While the £2m redevelopment of Buckler's Hard Yacht Harbour's boatshed is being completed, Parker Adams will work from a temporary office in the boatyard before moving to the Brokers Cabin this spring.

Beaulieu River Harbour Master Wendy Stowe said: “We are pleased to have this prestigious yacht brokerage partner on board, offering another quality service for our berth and mooring holders.”

l-r Parker Adams Director Jonathan Parker, Andrew Baird and Director Andrew Adams at Buckler's Hard Yacht Harbour

Parker Adams Director Andrew Adams said: “This continues the growth of Parker Adams and is a fantastic opportunity to partner with the Beaulieu River at one of my favourite marinas.”

He added: “Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour is considered to offer one of the best marina locations and facilities in the UK and shares our passion for customer service, which is a natural fit for our business.”

Parker Adams prides itself on delivering a personal service with walk-through tours, professional photography and drone footage for all boats which are listed on the river. From small ribs to large motor cruisers and yachts, it provides a yacht brokerage service which is accredited by the Association of Brokers and Yacht Agents (ABYA) and British Marine.

All of its team are experienced sailors, with marketing and marine engineering expertise in their mix. If you are thinking of selling your boat, speak with Parker Adams about how they can help. For more details visit www.parker-adams.co.uk/beaulieu/, email [email protected] or call 02380 981888.

About the Beaulieu River

Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour was recently ranked as one of the UK’s best marinas by being placed in the top 5% of 5 Gold Anchors winners by The Yacht Harbour Association.

At the gateway to the New Forest National Park, it provides habitats for more than 200 species of birdlife. The custodianship of the Montagu family for over four centuries has kept it special, yet it is only a short sail from the yachting hub of Cowes.

Its boatshed redevelopment is offering opportunities for marine-based businesses to relocate to one of the most desirable marinas on the south coast. Notes of interest are now being taken for the new waterfront offices and workshop units which will be available to rent from late spring 2025. For more details visit www.beaulieuriver.co.uk/boatyard-redevelopment, email [email protected] or call 01590 616200.