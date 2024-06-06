Newly refurbished Hobbycraft store in Southampton to offer free goody bags to first 100 customers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hobbycraft in Southampton will be giving out free goody bags to its first 100 customers on Saturday, June 8, to celebrate the completion of its in-store renovation aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for local crafters. The new store layout includes refreshed haberdashery, knit and stitch, and digital crafting areas as well as an optimised product layout making it easier for customers to browse the retailer’s wide collection of craft tools and accessories.
The Southampton store, located at Gaters Mill, first opened for business in 1996, and over the last month has been under renovation to upgrade the store’s interior. The enhanced layout aims to inspire local crafters in the area to get more creative with a wide array of new and improved product ranges and dedicated craft spaces for customers to use during their visit
Liam, store manager, said: “It is brilliant to see the renovation completed. The new store layout looks fantastic, and the refreshed haberdashery, knit and stitch and digital crafting spaces will be an amazing way for local crafters to get inspired or try out a new hobby. The store is now packed with crafting materials to suit all ages and abilities, and beginners through to experienced crafters are all welcome to pop in and chat to our creative colleagues. They’re always happy to share their knowledge, tips and tricks.”
The store will be hosting a series of free kids' dancer keyring workshops in celebration of the improved store space. There will be several sessions taking place across weekends from June 8 to July 6, with 60 free spaces up for grabs. Customers can sign up for a session via Class Bento.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.