A newly refurbished Hobbycraft will be opening its doors once again this weekend - and goody bags will be up for grabs.

Hobbycraft in Southampton will be giving out free goody bags to its first 100 customers on Saturday, June 8, to celebrate the completion of its in-store renovation aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for local crafters. The new store layout includes refreshed haberdashery, knit and stitch, and digital crafting areas as well as an optimised product layout making it easier for customers to browse the retailer’s wide collection of craft tools and accessories.

The Southampton store, located at Gaters Mill, first opened for business in 1996, and over the last month has been under renovation to upgrade the store’s interior. The enhanced layout aims to inspire local crafters in the area to get more creative with a wide array of new and improved product ranges and dedicated craft spaces for customers to use during their visit

Liam, store manager, said: “It is brilliant to see the renovation completed. The new store layout looks fantastic, and the refreshed haberdashery, knit and stitch and digital crafting spaces will be an amazing way for local crafters to get inspired or try out a new hobby. The store is now packed with crafting materials to suit all ages and abilities, and beginners through to experienced crafters are all welcome to pop in and chat to our creative colleagues. They’re always happy to share their knowledge, tips and tricks.”