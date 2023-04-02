News you can trust since 1877
These fish and chip shops all carry the highest possible food hygeine rating - five-out-of-five - awarded by the Food Standards Agency.

Nine chip shops in Portsmouth with the best food hygiene ratings including Brittania Fish and Chips and Master Fryer

As the UK’s only island city, Portsmouth unsuprisingly isn’t short of places where you can enjoy one of the nation’s favourite dishes – fish and chips.

By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 18:04 BST

However, with so much choice it can be hard to decide where to get your fill of the classic dish. One factor that can help to narrow down the search is the food hygiene rating of each eatery. the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme gives cafes, bars, pubs, restaurants and takeaways a score between zero and five which allows customers top make informed decisions about where their food is prepared.

A score of five means an establisment has ‘very good’ hygiene standards while a zero means ‘urgent improvement is required.’ The following fish and chip shops were given the best possible hygiene rating – five-out-of-five – by the Food Standards Agency.

Blue Ocean Fish And Chips, 147 Allaway Avenue, received the highest possible hygiene rating after it was inspected on October 9 2019.

1. Blue Ocean Fish And Chips

Blue Ocean Fish And Chips, 147 Allaway Avenue, received the highest possible hygiene rating after it was inspected on October 9 2019. Photo: -

A stone's throw from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Britannia Fish and Chips at 7 the Hard has carried a five-out-of-five rating since it was inspected on April 12 2018.

2. Britannia Fish and Chips

A stone's throw from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Britannia Fish and Chips at 7 the Hard has carried a five-out-of-five rating since it was inspected on April 12 2018. Photo: -

Corner Chippy - 47 Widley Road, Portsmouth - was awarded a rating of five by the Food Standard's Agency after a successful assessment on March 1 2018.

3. Corner Chippy

Corner Chippy - 47 Widley Road, Portsmouth - was awarded a rating of five by the Food Standard's Agency after a successful assessment on March 1 2018. Photo: -

Excell Fish Bar at 291 London Road, Hilsea, is another top rated chippy. It was given the score following an inspection on March 4 2020

4. Excell Fish Bar

Excell Fish Bar at 291 London Road, Hilsea, is another top rated chippy. It was given the score following an inspection on March 4 2020 Photo: -

