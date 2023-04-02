In pictures: Here are 9 of the best soft play areas in Portsmouth and Hampshire perfect for Easter half term
Here are nine of the best rated soft plays in Portsmouth and Hampshire – according to Google reviews.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Finding something to do with your children to keep them occupied over the weekends and half terms breaks can be challenging to say the least – but thanks to Google ratings here is a break down of the some of the highest rated soft plays in the area.
From Wild Wonderland to Jungle Jeans, there is a range of places that families can go to.
Here are some of the best:
Page 1 of 3