In pictures: Here are 9 of the best soft play areas in Portsmouth and Hampshire perfect for Easter half term

Here are nine of the best rated soft plays in Portsmouth and Hampshire – according to Google reviews.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

Finding something to do with your children to keep them occupied over the weekends and half terms breaks can be challenging to say the least – but thanks to Google ratings here is a break down of the some of the highest rated soft plays in the area.

From Wild Wonderland to Jungle Jeans, there is a range of places that families can go to.

Here are some of the best:

PlayDayz has a rating of 5 with 4 Google reviews.

1. PlayDayz, Gosport

PlayDayz has a rating of 5 with 4 Google reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Wild Wonderland has a rating of 4.7 with 114 reviews on Google. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Wild Wonderland, Gosport

Wild Wonderland has a rating of 4.7 with 114 reviews on Google. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Monkey Bizness has a rating of 4.2 with 619 reviews on Google.

3. Monkey Bizness, Gosport

Monkey Bizness has a rating of 4.2 with 619 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Street View

Play Shack has a rating of 4.2 with 632 reviews on Google.

4. Play Shack, Southampton

Play Shack has a rating of 4.2 with 632 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Street View

