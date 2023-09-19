Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nineteen people, including Portsmouth City Council’s leader, objected to proposals submitted by Chloe Wheeler about her proposed multi-use business The Hideaway in the former Triton Scuba shop in Highland Road saying it was “not a suitable location”.

But, in a letter sent ahead of Monday’s (September 25) licensing sub-committee meeting, Ms Wheeler said the inclusion of alcohol sales and live music in her licence application would not take away the focus from a “family- and dog-friendly café”.

Submitted in August, the application proposes opening hours of 7am-11pm and includes 8am-11pm alcohol sales -although this has since been reduced to 10.30pm, films from 10am-11pm, recorded music from 7am-11pm and live music from 8am-11pm.

The former Triton Scuba store building in Eastney. Credit: Google

“The Hideaway is focused on being a community-based premises, offering a safe space for people to come and connect with others, whether for coffee and cake or for a weekly support group,” the application says. “It will bring new job opportunities to the local population but also boost the local economy and help with the regeneration of the Highland Road area.”

Alongside the main café and restaurant, the business will also include both a dog-grooming space and photography studio with the back of the building converted into a space for community activities. But the objectors have warned the proposed hours could lead to noise problems and issues of anti-social behaviour affecting people living nearby.

Adam North, who lives in neighbouring Kimberley Road, called for the hours to be reduced to 10pm.

“The local area has developed into a predominately residential community…adding a late night venue of this significant size would have a negative effect on the feel of the area and is out of keeping with this type of neighbourhood,” he said. “It will create significant noise and potential anti-social behaviour.”

City council leader Steve Pitt echoed his concerns about the application.

He said: “I don’t feel that this location is suitable for love music as it has residential flats directly above it.

“As there is no evidence showing that extensive professionally-installed acoustic insulation will be installed, it will be impossible to meet the prevention of public nuisance objective.”

Ms Wheeler wrote to the objectors in a bid to allay their concerns and said the hours included in the application would not be fully used.

“The primary purpose of the café is to run during daytime hours,” she said. “This will be a family- and dog-friendly café which will also be host to community-based activities, such as exercise classes, support groups, and workshops.

“The café will be designed to create a calm, friendly, and relaxed environment.”

The letter added: “The reason for longer opening hours is that on some evenings people may wish to stop by on their way home from work to come to a relaxed environment for a bite to eat or a refreshing beverage.

“Alternatively, we hope to offer evening workshops or sessions that people may otherwise have missed due to their busy daily schedules.”