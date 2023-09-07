Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 17 cafes, restaurants and bars in Portsmouth and Hampshire which have a lovely waterfront view
Portsmouth and Hampshire both possess spectacular scenic views of the beach and there is an endless list of ‘must visit’ places when visiting the area, with the beach being one of the most popular spots.
Thousands of people flock to the area annually to enjoy the surroundings and if you are looking for somewhere to go to relax whilst looking out over the water, Hampshire has a number of ideal locations.
From The Briny to The Salt Cafe to Eastney’s Coffee Cup, there are plenty of places to visit. Here are 17 cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire that overlook the water: