Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 17 cafes, restaurants and bars in Portsmouth and Hampshire which have a lovely waterfront view

Hampshire boasts some beautiful waterfront viewpoints and there are is a long list of places to go to get a good vantage point of the sea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST

Portsmouth and Hampshire both possess spectacular scenic views of the beach and there is an endless list of ‘must visit’ places when visiting the area, with the beach being one of the most popular spots.

Thousands of people flock to the area annually to enjoy the surroundings and if you are looking for somewhere to go to relax whilst looking out over the water, Hampshire has a number of ideal locations.

From The Briny to The Salt Cafe to Eastney’s Coffee Cup, there are plenty of places to visit. Here are 17 cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire that overlook the water:

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee and slice of cake, or a full meal

2. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea

Located in Eastney Esplanade, the Coffee Cup is a popular favourite amongst beach goers who fancy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view.

3. Coffee Cup, Eastney

The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea.

4. The Briny, Southsea

