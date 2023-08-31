Photographs from the site of a former Portsmouth cinema offer a nostalgic glimpse inside the building – before it is transformed.

The old Odeon cinema building, in Laburnum Grove, North End closed in 2008 and last year Portsmouth City Council approved the redevelopment of the site for new housing.

As part of the development, which will see 15 new homes created, the former cinema screens are being removed – though the building will not be completely demolished. Work began in April this year.

The cinema was a recognisable landmark in the city before its closure, with its distinctive tower frontage. The street-facing side of the building currently houses a branch of Polish supermarket Minutka. Local drone photographer Liam Nash has captured images showing inside the building, which has had its back wall removed, over the past two months while construction is underway.

Here are 13 pictures of how the former Odeon cinema looks now. You can see more on Liam’s YouTube channel.

