News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Odeon Portsmouth: pictures show work on former North End cinema which will make way for 15 new homes

Photographs from the site of a former Portsmouth cinema offer a nostalgic glimpse inside the building – before it is transformed.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:40 BST

The old Odeon cinema building, in Laburnum Grove, North End closed in 2008 and last year Portsmouth City Council approved the redevelopment of the site for new housing.

As part of the development, which will see 15 new homes created, the former cinema screens are being removed – though the building will not be completely demolished. Work began in April this year.

NOW READ: Odeon Portsmouth: Redevelopment begins at former city cinema with 15 homes on the way

The cinema was a recognisable landmark in the city before its closure, with its distinctive tower frontage. The street-facing side of the building currently houses a branch of Polish supermarket Minutka. Local drone photographer Liam Nash has captured images showing inside the building, which has had its back wall removed, over the past two months while construction is underway.

Here are 13 pictures of how the former Odeon cinema looks now. You can see more on Liam’s YouTube channel.

Inside the building, which has been partially demolished.

1. DJI_0558.jpg

Inside the building, which has been partially demolished. Photo: Liam Nash

Photo Sales
Inside the old cinema in North End.

2. The former Odeon cinema in North End

Inside the old cinema in North End. Photo: Liam Nash

Photo Sales
The former Odeon cinema in North End.

3. Inside the old cinema

The former Odeon cinema in North End. Photo: Liam Nash

Photo Sales
The former Odeon cinema in North End, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. The former Odeon cinema in North End

The former Odeon cinema in North End, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthOdeonWorkPortsmouth City CouncilYouTube