Odeon Portsmouth: Redevelopment begins at former city cinema with 15 homes on the way

Work has started on a new housing development behind the former Odeon cinema building in North End.

By Josh Wright
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Laburnum Grove development will see part of the cinema, which closed in 2008, demolished to make way for the new housing estate.

Outline planning permission for the 15-home scheme was granted in 2018 but the final details of the development submitted by Imperial Homes South were not approved by the council until January last year.

Outside the Odeon, North End, Portsmouth, during the Queen's visit for the Fleet Review in June 1977Outside the Odeon, North End, Portsmouth, during the Queen's visit for the Fleet Review in June 1977
Outside the Odeon, North End, Portsmouth, during the Queen's visit for the Fleet Review in June 1977
The new estate will be a mix of eight tarraced houses, six flats and a maisonette with an undercroft parking area. Under the approved plans, two parking spaces will be provided per house and one per flat.

Progress on the scheme has been welcomed by ward councillor for Nelson, Cllr Lee Hunt, who is standing for re-election next month.

‘I know changes like this aren’t easy for everyone but things do indeed change,’ he said. ‘New families will bring additional footfall and spending to North End shops and the work jobs for electricians, plumbers and other trades, plus much-needed new homes allocated in partnership with Vivid housing association.’

The front of the cinema building is not included as part of the development, however the former cinema screens will be cleared to make way for the new housing.

The full list of candidates standing in Portsmouth City Council’s local elections for the Nelson ward next month is as follows:

  • Nicholas Doyle (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition)
  • Robin Head (Labour)
  • Lee Hunt (Lib Dems)
  • Duncan Robinson (Green)
  • Kerryanne Swann (Conservatives)
  • Henry Thorpe (Portsmouth Independents)
