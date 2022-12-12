Oil depot in Gosport supplying Royal Navy is upgraded in major project
A LEADING specialist engineering and construction company has completed the construction of new storage tanks at an oil fuel depot which supplies the Royal Navy.
Acting as principal designer and contractor, J Murphy & Sons Ltd (‘Murphy’) upgraded the oil fuel depot at the Oil and Pipelines Agency (OPA) oil fuel depot in Gosport for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence Naval Command.
Murphy’s work included the design and replacement of fuel storage tanks, pipework, fuel delivery systems, gatehouse, control room, fuel sampling laboratory and stores. Works also included a new fire and foam system, with tank deluge and a new effluent treatment works.
The project involved demolishing existing tanks and rebuilding a further eight tanks, as well as new security fencing and new buildings constructed according to the MoD’s specifications.
To protect environmental sustainability, the new system allows the Royal Navy to recycle fuel from its vessels, including fuel that is contaminated or substandard, by filtering it and putting it safely back into production.
The site enables supply of aviation fuel for Royal Navy aircrafts and helicopters, as well as diesel fuel for Royal Navy ships.
Peter Bartlett, Murphy senior project manager, said: ‘We are exceptionally pleased to have successfully delivered this critical defence infrastructure project safely through the pandemic with no interruptions and in line with the Royal Navy’s expectations. The oil fuel depot secures the bulk supply of fuels for the Royal Navy – both aviation fuel for aircrafts and helicopters as well as diesel fuel for ships – and underpins the UK’s energy security at a critically important time.’