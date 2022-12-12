Oil depot in Gosport supplying Royal Navy is upgraded in major project

Acting as principal designer and contractor, J Murphy & Sons Ltd (‘Murphy’) upgraded the oil fuel depot at the Oil and Pipelines Agency (OPA) oil fuel depot in Gosport for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence Naval Command.

The project involved demolishing existing tanks and rebuilding a further eight tanks, as well as new security fencing and new buildings constructed according to the MoD’s specifications.

J. Murphy & Sons Ltd (“Murphy”), a leading specialist engineering and construction company, is pleased to have completed the construction of new storage tanks at the Oil and Pipelines Agency (OPA) oil fuel depot in Gosport, Hampshire. Acting as Principal Designer and Contractor, Murphy upgraded the oil fuel depot for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Naval Command in order to meet the future requirements of the Royal Navy, including the new Queen Elizabeth Class carriers.

To protect environmental sustainability, the new system allows the Royal Navy to recycle fuel from its vessels, including fuel that is contaminated or substandard, by filtering it and putting it safely back into production.

The site enables supply of aviation fuel for Royal Navy aircrafts and helicopters, as well as diesel fuel for Royal Navy ships.

