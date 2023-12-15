Budget chain One Beyond opened its doors to its first customers at the shopping centre – in Elm Lane, Havant – this morning (Friday, December 15). The opening will be followed by another in Waterlooville tomorrow, as the chain has taken over the former Wilko store in Dukes Walk following the latter high street staple’s collapse into administration.

One Beyond specialises in popular branded products at prices as low as £1, and a sign displayed in the shop window promises “amazing value” for shoppers. Another major high street retail chain, Poundland, has confirmed it is taking over the former unit Wilko in the Meridian Centre, and recently took over the former Wilko store in Fareham’s Markey Quay Shopping Centre. One Beyond already has a Hampshire presence, including a store in Southampston’s Marlands Shopping Centre.