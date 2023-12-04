OneBeyond to open in former Waterlooville Wilko store as signs go up - when it will open
One Beyond describes itself as ‘The UK's newest and most exciting discount store’ and sells a variety of food, household products and gifts at discounted prices. This week signs have appeared on the windows of the shop in Dukes Walk confirming the shop will open on December 15 at 10am.
Homeware and hardware giant Wilko collapsed into administration in August, leading to the closure of its stores including the ones in Waterlooville, Havant, Fareham and Portsmouth. Poundland has confirmed it is taking over the former unit in Havant’s Meridian Centre for a larger store in the town, however it will not confirm speculation that it will take over the former Wilko unit in Fareham. This is despite it announcing a closing date for its existing store on December 9 ahead of a relocation.