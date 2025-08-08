Onecom secures spot in final of national charity football tournament

Onecom, the UK’s leading business communications and cloud technology provider, has reached the final of The Big Goal 2025 – a national charity football tournament hosted by the Street Soccer Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hampshire-based company donated £5,000 to support the work of the Street Soccer Foundation, which uses football to help change the lives of disadvantaged and homeless young people across the UK.

Onecom emerged as Southern Regional champions after defeating last year’s winners Focus Group and 13 other teams at the regional tournament held at Brentford FC’s Gunnersbury Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having no expectations going into the competition, Onecom’s 10-player squad won all their matches and conceded only three goals across the tournament. The five-a-side format ensured everyone had a chance to play.

Onecom lifting The Big Goal trophy after winning the Southern Regionals

The top three teams from the Southern Regionals now progress to the national final, where they’ll compete against teams from the North and Midlands at St George’s Park – the Home of England Football – on September 26. The overall winners will go on to represent England at the Corporate World Cup in Morocco in October, taking on teams from around the globe.

Now in their second year playing, Onecom previously supported the tournament by sponsoring Pompey in the Community, but didn’t make it through to the final stages.

Darren Ridge, CEO of Onecom Group, said: “Huge thanks to the Street Soccer Foundation for an outstanding event. We’ve loved every minute – not just the football but knowing we’re giving back and helping young people into education and employment. We’re proud to reach the final and to have the chance to represent the South – and possibly England – on the national stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Mabbutt, Creator of The Big Goal and CEO & Founder of the Street Soccer Foundation, added: “I am so incredibly grateful to Onecom for all their support they have shown to our Foundation and the nationwide campaign, The Big Goal. Onecom is an official Founding Member of the initiative having been one of the first companies from across the ICT sector to sign up. Their team have performed brilliantly to make it through to the National Finals and they have a fantastic chance for the National title. It promises to be a very special occasion, knowing too that all teams taking part are doing so, having sponsored young lives through our Academy programme, to help vulnerable youth turn a positive corner.”

The Big Goal raises money to support the Street Soccer Foundation’s Academy programme, which offers football coaching, mindset training, and skills workshops to vulnerable and homeless young people aged 18-30, to help them build their confidence and self-belief, and support them into further education, volunteering or employment.

Companies can sign up and join The Big Goal today by visiting the official website: www.TheBigGoal.co.uk.

Onecom was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Whiteley, Hampshire. The company employs over 700 people in offices around the UK and counts Vodafone, Zoom, Gamma, Five9, Microsoft, Google, HPE Aruba and ThreatDown among its strategic partners.