Online sellers celebrate winning Small Business Sunday thanks to The British Craft House

Susan Bonnar from Lee-on-the-Solent runs The British Craft House, an online platform that allows creative small businesses to sell and advertise their wares. Since her launch in 2019, she has encouraged her sellers to enter the Small Business Sunday online competition, an award she herself won in 2011, and then again in 2018, supporting them with their entries and advising them on the best ways to win.

Scores of businesses from around the country attended an event in Birmingham last week to celebrate winning Theo Paphitis’ famous Small Business Sunday online competition. The competition invites people to join in an online conversation, showing off their business, with the Dragon selecting six every Sunday to join the SBS community.

As a result of Susan’s online selling community, six sellers won the accolade in 2020, which then increased to 12 in 2021 and 20 in 2022. Susan is hoping to double the number by the end of this year.

She said: ‘It’s such a great thing for small businesses to get involved with. It takes little effort to enter, especially if you’re passionate about your business as shouting about it is easy, and is a great way to gain visibility and get recognition for what you do.

‘In my experience, Theo likes to see people who are super passionate and are able to explain what they do simply. My top tip would be to schedule tweets in advance to make sure you don’t miss the deadline on a Sunday. It might take a few attempts to win, but persevere as it’s definitely worth it.’

Winners get to attend a free event, where they receive a certificate and have a picture taken with the Dragon’s Den star. The winners from The British Craft House have made it a tradition to celebrate together the night before they all attend the event, which Susan said has really helped them to strengthen their existing community feel.

Susan Bonnar celebrates at Theo Paphitis’ famous Small Business Sunday online competition.

For more information, visit thebritishcrafthouse.co.uk.

