Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sales raise £4000 towards needy pets in the city

Recent reports from foodbanks in the city showed they were unable to help many residents struggling to pay for pet food and products. Along with research from the Dog's Trust showing more people struggling to meet their dog's needs and record numbers are looking at giving up their dog.

It comes as Portsmouth City Council plans to extend support for foodbanks, having given £130,000 to local pantries and foodbanks in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money from the Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sales is being donated to provide animal products to foodbanks and support Streetvets to provide some free veterinary treatments.

Cllr Pitt at Jollyes pet store. Portsmouth foodbanks and pantries will soon be able to support pet owners struggling to cope with the cost of living.

The car boots run as non-profit events and each year, any money generated from operating the events is given to local community projects and charities. This year £4,000 was raised and will go towards this new initiative.

SEE ALSO: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car pays flying visit to city

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jollyes pet shop, in North Harbour, also agreed to offer a generous discount on animal food and products, as well as donating stock from three other stores in the Portsmouth area. These items will now be distributed to foodbanks and pantries through HIVE Portsmouth.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture said: ‘As a dog owner I understand just how much pets mean to their owners, they really are part of the family and vital companions for people who live alone. I am so grateful to Jollyes and the other local charities for helping us to ensure that people don't have to make the horrendous decision to give up their pets during the cost-of-living crisis.’