Oodles Portsmouth restaurant gets opening date - when the Chinese eatery will open in Commercial Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
High street chain Oodles is opening a store at 248C Commercial Road, Portsmouth. The franchise chain now boasts over 40 sites across the UK with and is quickly becoming a fast-growing fusion food franchise, with over 10 in the Greater London area alone. The Portsmouth store will include 20 seats for in-store dining and takeaway, collection and delivery options. The launch will be kick-started with exclusive opening offers including 50 per cent off the set menu for walk-in customers all day. The eatery will specialise in dishes such as Crispy Chicken, Schezuan Beef, Stir Frys as well as vegetarian and paneer dishes.
A spokesperson for Oodles' Portsmouth franchise partner said: " We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our culinary gem in the heart of Portsmouth – an Indo-Chinese franchise that stimulates your taste buds with a fusion of vibrant flavours and aromas. We opted for the Oodles franchise because we were confident that the cuisine, portion sizes and prices were not only complementary but also competitive within the local market, where there was a gap for this cuisine."
The store will create approximately 15 jobs for locals in the Portsmouth area, ranging from chefs, kitchen preparation staff and store assistants. All food sold will be halal, with vegetarian options also available. Oodles Portsmouth opens at 12 PM on Thursday, April 4. It will open from Monday to Sunday, 11 am – 11 pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.