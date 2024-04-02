Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

High street chain Oodles is opening a store at 248C Commercial Road, Portsmouth. The franchise chain now boasts over 40 sites across the UK with and is quickly becoming a fast-growing fusion food franchise, with over 10 in the Greater London area alone. The Portsmouth store will include 20 seats for in-store dining and takeaway, collection and delivery options. The launch will be kick-started with exclusive opening offers including 50 per cent off the set menu for walk-in customers all day. The eatery will specialise in dishes such as Crispy Chicken, Schezuan Beef, Stir Frys as well as vegetarian and paneer dishes.

Read More Commercial Road revamp project given a lukewarm reception as play equipment, mural and benches are added

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oodles is set to open a new restaurant "soon" on Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

A spokesperson for Oodles' Portsmouth franchise partner said: " We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our culinary gem in the heart of Portsmouth – an Indo-Chinese franchise that stimulates your taste buds with a fusion of vibrant flavours and aromas. We opted for the Oodles franchise because we were confident that the cuisine, portion sizes and prices were not only complementary but also competitive within the local market, where there was a gap for this cuisine."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad