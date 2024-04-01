Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New play equipment, benches, colourful paving and planting have finally been unveiled in Commercial Road as part of an effort to make it more attractive and encourage more people - especially families - to pay a visit.

Changes include new seating, more planting, play equipment for children, new cycle stands, and a pavement graphic by local artist, Angela Chick following a successful competition run in conjunction with the council’s Safer Streets team.

The city's youngest residents have been enthusiastically welcoming the new additions, however many shoppers remain unconvinced and have made a plea for even more to be done to make the city centre more attractive and add more retailers and businesses to the area.

We asked readers what they thought - and many have called for even bolder action to be taken including introducing free parking, creating a larger play park and more help being given to businesses who want to come to the area.

Many said that they needed to be given a real reason to visit Commercial Road and that having large empty units such as the Debenhams site, and the lack of a plan for the disused areas in the north of the city centre, often referred to as the 'northern quarter' is a real turn off.

Jo Bridges called for the 'heart' to be put back into Portsmouth and said: "Bring back ' THE ' shops Woolworths, Littlewoods , British Home Stores, C&A , etc all the good oldies; the food court in Cascades; make Charlotte Street a market again; rebuild a better multi storey car park. and rebuild on Tricorn site; more seats and trees in Commercial Rd; restore the Commercial Road and Charlotte Street that once was. Bring back the character and HEART of Portsmouth." Victoria Scotney was along those who said that more could be done to make the city centre an attractive destination for families. She said: "Why not do a little play park like Fareham. Would’ve been so much better. (It would) be great if we had a soft play area in a disused shop, but I guess the rent is too high."

Rosemary Parsonage was among those calling for a real action plan for the city centre. She said: "Not before time! What ever happened to developing the Tricorn/Charlotte Street area - demolished about 30 years ago? They had great plans but just plonked a big car park there instead. Commercial Road is a disgrace and desperately needs a total revamp, with cheap parking, to entice shoppers back."

Many readers also shared their belief that the only thing which will really attract shoppers to the city centre will be free parking, although this is hampered by the fact the Cascades and NCP operate most of the larger carparks close in the city centre area.