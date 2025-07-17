Opening date for IKEA in Brighton confirmed as second South Coast store is set to receive a warm welcome
Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre will be the home of the new store – which will span 6,695 square metres of retail space and will be located in the former Debenhams unit. It will open on Thursday, August 14, with the current Brighton pop-up shop, located inside Churchill Square, closing on August 10.
Mark Buchanan-Smith, meeting place manager at Churchill Square, said: "It’s a huge milestone for our community and a perfect addition to our Meeting Place concept – where people come to shop, eat, play and connect. IKEA brings to the mix the kind of design-forward, accessible experience people have been asking for, alongside exciting food and play experiences."
Currently, the closest IKEA store for shoppers from the Portsmouth area is in Southampton at a branch which attracts customers from a wide area, with the Brighton branch expected to do the same for other South Coast residents.
IKEA Brighton will boast a ‘curated selection’ of approximately 2,500 affordable home furnishing accessories and small furniture available for immediate purchase, while larger products will be available for home delivery or collection.
It will be open 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am–5pm on Sunday.
