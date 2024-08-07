Opportunity for local businesses to sign up for free support to accelerate growth
Businesses participating in the Solent Business Accelerator programme will be able to scale up their operations, speak to business experts free of charge, take part in workshops and benefit from networking with other business owners in a similar position. Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership's Business Board, said: "The Solent Business Accelerator programme is a really great opportunity for local business owners to achieve their growth ambitions in the Solent region. It has been designed to foster business growth and offers exceptional support to businesses aiming to increase turnover, secure external investment, or diversify into new markets. “The programme will provide the resources and support needed to thrive in today's competitive market – but anybody interested should sign up straight away as there are just 60 places available across Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight." The Solent Business Accelerator is part of the Solent Growth Hub Services, delivered by Solent Partners on behalf of the Solent Growth Partnership. It offers free expert mentorship, tailored business strategies, and access to a robust network of industry leaders and investors. The programme will address the unique challenges faced by businesses in the region, providing them with the tools and knowledge required to accelerate their growth. Key features of the Solent Business Accelerator:
- Mentorship and Coaching: Access to a pool of seasoned mentors with diverse industry experience.
- Networking opportunities: Connect with a network of investors, industry leaders, and potential partners.
- Customised business strategies: Tailored plans to meet the specific needs and goals of each participating business.
- Workshops and Training: Regular sessions on key business topics, including finance, marketing, and operations.
- Access to funding: Guidance on securing investment and funding opportunities.
Rachael added: "The Solent Business Accelerator embodies our commitment to driving economic growth and innovation in the Solent region. If you’re a business looking to expand and scale your operation, find out more and sign up now.” Interested businesses can learn more about the application process and programme details on the Solent Partners website at https://solentpartners.com/our-services/growth-hub-services/solent-business-accelerator. Find out more about Solent Partners at www.solentpartners.com
