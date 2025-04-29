Opportunity to improve people's health and happiness comes to Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ready for a New Adventure? Join Slimming World as a Consultant and begin a new adventure today!

Gabrielle Prior, Slimming World’s Team Developer from Portsmouth/Waterlooville area describes the amazing opportunities available locally to become a Consultant and help to touch hearts and change the lives of others for the better.

“It is the most wonderful, flexible, rewarding role that fits in alongside family/ other work responsibilities giving people the chance to achieve a fantastic career doing something they are passionate about which is also life changing!”

Gabrielle asks: “Are you passionate about helping others achieve their weight loss dreams? Have you experienced the life-changing power of Slimming World yourself? If so then now is your chance to turn that passion into a career you’ll love!”

OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE LOCALLY

Gabrielle and her team are looking for caring, motivated, and inspiring individuals to become Slimming World Consultants and to run their own local groups, helping to create healthier, happier communities.

Gabrielle shares that we offer:

•A flexible, rewarding career that fits around your life

•Full training and ongoing support

•The chance to make a real difference in your community

•The opportunity to earn an income doing something you love.

“Whether you’re a current member or simply someone who believes in the power of support and motivation, we’d love to hear from you”.

If you are interested in finding out more or take the next step – message Gabrielle on 07833297116.