Opposition to new Domino's Pizza on busy Portsmouth road junction

A NEW pizza takeaway could open at a 'chaotic' city junction, despite residents' concerns about traffic and noise.

Next week Portsmouth councillors will consider an application for a Domino's Pizza in part of the former Aerial Business Communications unit on the corner of Rodney Road in Milton.

Rodney Road in Fratton'Picture: Google

A previous application for a Papa John's takeaway, which more than 250 nearby residents objected to via a petition, in the site was withdrawn.

Permission has already been granted for a coffee shop, which will neighbour the Domino's if approved.

A total of five objections have been raised against the Domino's application, with several from residents of retirement apartments in the neighbouring Summerson Lodge.

In an objection letter Mary Holdforth said: 'The residents of Summerson Lodge, a Churchill development for independent living, came to live here in peace and quiet. Please do not disrupt the lives of many for the profits of a company bent on causing ill health in the future retirees - young people.'

SEE ALSO: Beloved North End dog just hours from dying is saved by crowdfunding campaign

Lodge residents Bruce and Angela Carpenter commented: 'Portsmouth already has far too many takeaway outlets and for a city which has a high level of obese residents the city council should not be allowing any more.

'The junction of Rodney Road and Milton Road is already a chaotic and unsafe area, so it would be insane to encourage dozens of customers to pull in on this corner, particularly since the site in question has its main exit straight on to Rodney Road and into traffic which shoots across from Velder Avenue.'

SEE ALSO: Portchester Co-op set to shut with building for sale for £2m for 28 flats

An objection was also made by council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson who previously argued against the Papa John's application amid concerns for neighbours and the health of residents.

If approved it is planned the Domino's takeaway would hire 25 part-time employees and open from 11am until 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

In a report put forward to Portsmouth City Council on behalf of Domino's it said: 'The proposed development will make positive use of a now redundant commercial unit and will support the vitality and viability of this part of Portsmouth providing job opportunities for the local residents.'

Domino's Pizza declined to comment.

A decision will be made at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, October 9.