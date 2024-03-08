Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head near Fareham was struck by a huge fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 22, with firefighters from ten Hampshire stations rushing to tackle the inferno. Much of the building was left in ruins by the flames and smoke and minor smoke damage was also caused at the adjacent Breezes Cafe. Also affected by the incident was local Chinese takeaway Wah Ying, which was left without use of its telephone line and card machine due to the blaze.

Writing on social media, an Osborne View spokesperson said: "Please support a local business that is still trading; Wah Ying Chinese Takeaway, opposite The Osborne View, is still open as normal but unfortunately has no telephone or card machine due to our fire. They are unable to take any telephone orders at the moment and can only accept cash payments. BT openreach have been on site this afternoon so for all services to be resumed in the next few days. We can recommend a sweet and sour pork Hong Kong style, with a side of garlic salt and chilli spare ribs."

