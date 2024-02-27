Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What happened to the Osborne View?

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head near Fareham was struck by a huge fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 22, with firefighters from ten Hampshire stations rushing to tackle the inferno. Much of the building was left in ruins by the flames and smoke and minor smoke damage was also caused at the adjacent Breezes Cafe.

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head pictures on February 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing

What started the fire?

A ferocious fire which destroyed a historic pub is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a tumble dryer.

What's next for the pub?

The owner of The Osborne View, Hall and Woodhouse, has said they are "totally committed" to rebuilding the historic venue which was a popular destination for people to eat and drink as well as taking in views of the Solent.

Matt Kearsey, managing director, said: “Thanks to the continuing efforts of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service the site of The Osborne View has now been made safe and we have been able to take the building back from the emergency services, for which I am immensely grateful. The ferocity of the fire has caused major inconvenience and concern to the local community, in some cases to a significant degree, and so I am truly thankful for the understanding of those who have been affected. Their support at such a challenging time is very much appreciated by all at Hall and Woodhouse."

What will happen to the staff?

The pub will be closed for 'the foreseeable future' and its owners are doing what they can to support staff in both the short and long term.

Matt Kearsey added: “Our immediate priority has been to ensure the personal wellbeing of affected team members, five of which were resident on site at the time of the fire. These team members have been relocated to a hotel while we arrange alternative longer-term accommodation, and we have also supported them in purchasing necessities to replace those lost in the fire.

"We are now finalising plans to provide longer-term practical and emotional support and will be liaising closely with all those affected in the coming days as we progress our assistance. It is clear that due to the extent of the fire, the original building has been sadly lost. I know that many people in the locality will also be feeling the impact of the damage to this much-loved neighbourhood asset."

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head

Will the Osborne View be rebuilt?

Currently, the full extent of damage to the pub is still being assessed and Hall and Woodhouse will need to hear back from their insurers before moving forward with any plans to reconstruct the venue.

The company's managing director said: "It is clear that due to the extent of the fire, the original building has been sadly lost. I know that many people in the locality will also be feeling the impact of the damage to this much-loved neighbourhood asset. We will be closed for the foreseeable future, but we remain totally committed to rebuilding The Osborne View as a pub and to our part in the local community in the long term. We will update on plans when we are able.”

The chain will need to apply for new planning permission as the original structure has been almost entirely destroyed. It is thought that the building will remain as a pub rather than being repurposed for anything else, such as accommodation.

How has the Hill Head community responded?

Many residents and loyal customers have spoke of their heartache at the loss of the pub and their hopes it will not be gone from our landscape for very long.

Speaking on the beach in front of The Osborne View, Gosport resident Jeff said: “It’s such a shame because we used it quite a lot in the summer. We used it for family celebrations. It was a really good day out usually - but it’s gone.”

Brother and sister Ben and Sally at The Osborne View pub the day after it was destroyed in a huge fire.

“We’re very shocked. Everybody in the local community has got very happy memories of coming here. We all used the pub, and it was nice because you could just walk home and not have to worry about having a glass of wine and driving. It’s an iconic Hill Head landmark and it’s very much part of our community. The pub was just for everybody - it wasn’t just about alcohol, it was a lovely meeting place. The outside seating was just lovely in the summer.”

Sally said: “Many years ago, we believe our great-grandfather was actually born here. 25 years ago I got married and we had our wedding reception here. Everybody is very sad that the pub has been completely demolished by the fire.

Ben added: “My great grandfather was the landlord here, and my grandfather was born in the pub, so it has a sort of family connection for us. One of the highlights when I was a child was that they had an off-licence here that sold packets of crisps - my dad always used to come on a Friday as a treat and we would get a packet of crisps. And the giant ship, which was a feature of the pub. They had a large glass cabinet with a beautiful model ship in it. It’s very sad to see it’s gone. It’s almost the passing of an era.” Lisa Hooper, who lives near Portsdown Hill, added: "It was quite sad really. It was one of those pubs that I used to frequent quite a lot in the summer. Also, we spent Christmas Day here and had a nice Christmas meal together. The food was amazing. I think a lot of people are quite shocked - especially how ferocious the fire was. When you actually come and see it, it's quite sad really because a lot of the community and a lot of the locals come here and meet up - especially in the summer."