Osborne View fire: Latest pictures show demolition of Hill Head pub near Fareham - "it will be back better than ever"
The Osborne View pub in Hill Head near Fareham was struck by a huge fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 22, with firefighters from ten Hampshire stations rushing to tackle the inferno. Much of the building was left in ruins by the flames and smoke and minor smoke damage was also caused at the adjacent Breezes Cafe. The ferocious fire which destroyed the historic pub is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a tumble dryer.
Hall and Woodhouse - the chain which own the pub - will need to apply for new planning permission as the original structure has been almost entirely destroyed. It is thought that the building will remain as a pub rather than being repurposed for anything else, such as accommodation. Now, Hall and Woodhouse have shared an update regarding their plans to rebuild The Osborne View, having previously expressed its commitment to doing so shortly after the fire. Matt Kearsey, managing director of Hall and Woodhouse, said: “Hall and Woodhouse is committed to rebuilding The Osborne View Hotel to return it to our valued guests, following the fire which broke out a couple of months ago. While our timescales for redevelopment are currently being determined, our plans to restore the building to its former cherished role within the Fareham community, are progressing. In the meantime, we regularly have contractors on site to maintain the safety of our premises. “We will update on plans to rebuild when we are able to and thank our locals for their continued patience and understanding during this process.” A spokesperson also confirmed that there is no planning approval currently in place for the demolition of The Osborne View.
Hill Head Road in Hill Head was shut on Monday, May 13 for “demolition works following building fire” which are scheduled to run until June 28, according to Hampshire County Council.
Writing on social media, a spokesperson for Solent Architecture said: “Certainly making progress with the demolition of Osbourne View Pub Restaurant, I’m sure when the rebuild is complete it will be back better than ever.”
Here are 8 new pictures showing the ongoing demolition work at the pub:
