A beloved French restaurant in Southsea has opened its doors to customers under new management following a two month closure.

The restaurant officially reopened in October and it will be open from Wednesdays through to Sundays.

The reinvigorated Montrouge will continue to be a haven for wine enthusiasts, boasting a carefully curated selection of hand-picked wines imported straight from the vineyards of France.

Richard said: "Being just around the corner from Montrouge at Sherlock’s Bar, we had a lot of customers come in and tell us that it had closed down and how much they would miss it, being a different kind of restaurant to the majority that are in Palmerston Road.

“Debbie and I had been considering our next move for a while, following Sherlock’s Bar’s success in Southsea, and felt like we wanted to expand our horizons, give ourselves a challenge and run our own restaurant. We realised this would be the perfect opportunity for us to challenge ourselves and give the community a much-missed restaurant back.”

Sherlock's Bar will continue its regular operations, with Richard and Debbie overseeing its running as it is so close by.

Debbie said: “We didn’t want to change anything, as it worked so well and was successful before it closed, however we have made some minor improvements to the menu and ensured that the wines are top quality. It’s an exciting venture for Richard and I and we’re so excited to be running it together.”

