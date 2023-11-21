Two Wetherspoon pubs have proved they have what it takes as they are recognised in the Loo’s of the Year Awards 2023.

The Parchment Makers in Park Road North, Havant and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville have both been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors who deemed the facilities at both pubs to be in ‘excellent’ condition.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK and inspectors across the country made visits to thousands of toilets at venues.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond and unacceptable toilets are not graded at all.

Two Wetherspoon pubs have been recognised for the toilet standards as part of the Loo's of the Year Awards 2023. Picture: Contributed

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Parchment Makers manager, Mark Slingsby, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Parchment Makers, Havant, has been awarded a platinum plus rating as part of the Loo's of the Year Awards 2023. Picture: Gillian Evans

Inspectors found that The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk, The Sir John Baker in North End, Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent, The First Post in Cosham, The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, both in West Street, Fareham and The Star in High Street, Gosport have each been awarded a platinum.

The John Jacques in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, has been awarded a gold rating.

The awards take place annually and last year, The Parchment Makers and The Denmead Queen both received a platinum rating – but they are clearly climbing the ratings ladder as they won over the inspectors this year to get an even better toilet title.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at the ten pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.