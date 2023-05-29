News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Owners to leave The Maypole Pub on Hayling Island due to 'mounting' costs and kitchen staff problems

The future of a recently revived pub is in doubt as the landlords are set to leave.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th May 2023, 15:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:17 BST

Julie and Jim Fear have announced that they are leaving The Maypole Pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island. The pair set themselves up at the tavern in January this year to a warm welcome from residents, but now their ‘dream’ has become a nightmare.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mrs Fear outlined staff problems in the kitchen as one of the major factors behind the closure. She said: ‘It’s with great sadness that Jim and myself have decided not to continue at The Maypole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: The Maypole pub on Hayling Island reopens under new management

Jim Fear and his wife Julia Fear at The Maypole, Hayling island, on January 20, 2023. Picture: Habibur RahmanJim Fear and his wife Julia Fear at The Maypole, Hayling island, on January 20, 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Jim Fear and his wife Julia Fear at The Maypole, Hayling island, on January 20, 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

‘The huge costs of running the pub are mounting far too quickly so I made the decision now before we drown in debt and that’s not what we came here for, this wasn’t a decision we made easily but one we needed to make.

‘We thank you all for your custom and friendships and we will be around for a couple more weeks so hopefully see you at some point. I will be back at The Boathouse in The Marina full time and Jim is going back driving.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Fear, of Worthing, still operates The Boathouse restaurant in Ferry Road, Littlehampton. The 54-year-old was approached to become the landlady in mid-November 2022.

SEE ALSO: Landlady secures dream location

The future of The Maypole is now in doubt. Picture: Habibur RahmanThe future of The Maypole is now in doubt. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The future of The Maypole is now in doubt. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She thanked many of her employees for their efforts. ‘If anybody is after some great staff there are my team looking for jobs now sadly and I can vouch they are wonderful people and great workers,’ she added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Thank you Hayling Island for the short time we have spent with you.’ Mrs Fear has been approached for further comment.

Related topics:Hayling IslandFacebook