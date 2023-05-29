Owners to leave The Maypole Pub on Hayling Island due to 'mounting' costs and kitchen staff problems
Julie and Jim Fear have announced that they are leaving The Maypole Pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island. The pair set themselves up at the tavern in January this year to a warm welcome from residents, but now their ‘dream’ has become a nightmare.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Mrs Fear outlined staff problems in the kitchen as one of the major factors behind the closure. She said: ‘It’s with great sadness that Jim and myself have decided not to continue at The Maypole.
‘The huge costs of running the pub are mounting far too quickly so I made the decision now before we drown in debt and that’s not what we came here for, this wasn’t a decision we made easily but one we needed to make.
‘We thank you all for your custom and friendships and we will be around for a couple more weeks so hopefully see you at some point. I will be back at The Boathouse in The Marina full time and Jim is going back driving.’
Mrs Fear, of Worthing, still operates The Boathouse restaurant in Ferry Road, Littlehampton. The 54-year-old was approached to become the landlady in mid-November 2022.
She thanked many of her employees for their efforts. ‘If anybody is after some great staff there are my team looking for jobs now sadly and I can vouch they are wonderful people and great workers,’ she added.
‘Thank you Hayling Island for the short time we have spent with you.’ Mrs Fear has been approached for further comment.