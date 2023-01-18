New landlady Julie Fear will be opening the establishment’s doors on Friday for a soft launch. The pub’s future was in doubt before the new year, as previous owner Kate Haley-Roebuck said her and her partner were moving for family reasons, but the venue will be greeting residents once again from 12pm.

Mrs Fear, 54, said she could not wait to get started at the Havant Road location alongside her husband Jim. She told The News: ‘My husband and I have always dreamed of having a pub, so this is it

The Maypole pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island, will be relaunching on Friday with new landlady Julie Fear at the helm. Picture from July 2022: Sarah Standing (070422-776)

‘My husband and I love going out to good country pubs and visiting them. I want to make this place somewhere people will travel to.’

The Worthing native is an experienced entrepreneur. She runs The Boathouse In The Marina restaurant in Ferry Road, Littlehampton, and previously worked at the Fuller’s pub franchise.

Mrs Fear found out she became the new landlady in mid-November after being approached. After a lot of hard work to get things back into tip-top condition, and close another franchise at Littlehampton golf club, the new landlady is ready for the pub to open to the public – after juggling three businesses over Christmas.

She said: ‘It’s been a long haul, but I’m really looking forward to Friday and finally meeting people I’ve been chatting to on social media. It’s going to be really lovely.

Mrs Fear said cannot wait to sink her teeth into a new challenge. Picture from July 2022: Sarah Standing (070422-785)

‘My hands are raw, my back is absolutely agony. We’ve been cleaning, clearing and making it a better looking building inside and out. We made everything clean, warm and respectful.’

Mrs Fear said she was ‘very excited’ to meet the locals after drumming up a rapport with them on social media. She added she turned down previous opportunities before to run a pub, but thought this opportunity came up at the ‘right time’.

‘I want to get my teeth into a new challenge,’ she added. ‘Knowing the locals is very important. They are your neighbours and they are the reason you have a business.

‘I hope to build a strong connection with them.’ Mrs Fear said the pub will host live music every Saturday and serve good homemade food from ingredients from local suppliers.

