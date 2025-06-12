Oyster Yachts announces departure of CEO Ashley Highfield

Southampton luxury boat builder will welcome a new CEO in coming weeks.

Oyster Yachts, based in Southampton, has announced Ashley Highfield is to stand down as CEO after seven years with the company, firstly as Executive Chairman and more recently as CEO.

Highfield will leave the British boatbuilder in autumn this year after handing over to the new CEO, who comes from the marine manufacturing industry. He will continue in an advisory capacity thereafter to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. Oyster Yachts will be announcing the new CEO in the coming weeks.

In his first year as CEO, Highfield halved losses at Oyster and he has since returned the company to profitable trading during the financial year just ended (FY25). Under Highfield’s leadership, Oyster recently announced a suite of new bespoke concierge services – plus a new 80-foot superyacht-inspired cruiser, boasting luxury and versatility.

Oyster 745 Moored

Owner Richard Hadida will continue as Chairman, concentrating on new product development plus branding, marketing and oversight of the board.

Hadida, the owner and Chairman of Oyster Yachts said: “I am eternally grateful for Ashley’s leadership, direction and support on our voyage to turn Oyster around. We have been closely working together on the successful growth of topline revenues and brand.

“We agreed he would take over as CEO for a finite three-year period, with a mission to re-establish Oyster as a pre-eminent brand in the luxury sailing yacht market. I am happy to say that job is done.

“Ashley leaves Oyster in robust financial health. After achieving record sales this year just finished, we’re looking at posting our first EBITDA positive year which is fantastic. With a strong order book for 2025 and into 2026 we are set up for a sustainably profitable future, ensuring we can continue to invest in new facilities, product development and customer care.

Oyster 885SII cockpit

“His innovative thinking and leadership have given us the new 805, the updated 595 Series 2, a full Oyster World Rally 2026, and a new suite of services, including the Oyster Explorers Club. It is all part of our longer-term journey from a pure yacht manufacturer to a brand which delivers dreams and adventures.

“I look forward to welcoming our new CEO who can take the business forward to the end of this decade and beyond.

Ashley Highfield, outgoing CEO of Oyster Yachts, commented: “It has been an honour to serve as Chair and CEO of this great British company for the past seven years and really get to know the team – the brilliant craftsmen and women, the passionate project managers, commissioning, warranty and service teams, and the hugely knowledgeable marketing and sales teams. Its these folk, as much as the yachts themselves, that are Oyster’s unique strengths, as many owners consistently take the time to tell me. The opportunities for them and the Oyster brand going forward are enormous.

“With the business trading profitably, backed by a strong order book and impressive fresh line-up of models and services, I will hand over the helm in the autumn to a new CEO, who will have the energy, experience, and passion to take Oyster forward to the next level over the coming years, working with the impressive leadership team and the 500-strong highly skilled and talented workforce based in the UK, Spain, and the US.

Oyster 495

“We have a very clear vision for Oyster, and it will continue to deliver the very best, British-built, luxury cruising yachts in the world while ensuring that we run a sustainable and profitable business.”

Through the newly launched Oyster Explorers Club, Oyster is making global cruising accessible with fully supported, curated voyages to remote and extraordinary destinations. The new Bluewater Academy complements this by providing expert training and coaching, ensuring that even those new to sailing can take the helm with confidence or enjoy the journey with professional crew.

Oyster has also announced the latest addition to its fleet, the Oyster 805. This new 80-foot vessel, which sits between the Oyster 745 and 885 Series II, provides superyacht features in an exceptionally capable bluewater sailing yacht.