Pancake flipping competition returns to Gunwharf Quays ready for Shrove Tuesday

Customers visiting any of ProCook’s stores in the UK can enter the annual ‘Best Flipper’ competition, which runs from February 10 to February 17, and show off their pancake flipping skills. Whoever can flip the most pancakes using a crepe pan will be crowned ‘Best Flipper’ and the winner at each store will win a crepe pan from ProCook’s range, providing them with the very best equipment to create delicious, perfectly cooked pancakes for Shrove Tuesday on 21 February.