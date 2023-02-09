Pancake flipping competition returns to Gunwharf Quays ready for Shrove Tuesday
A KITCHENWARE store in Gunwharf is launching its 'Best Flipper' competition and offering shoppers the chance to win a crepe pan in the run-up to Pancake Day, later this month.
Customers visiting any of ProCook’s stores in the UK can enter the annual ‘Best Flipper’ competition, which runs from February 10 to February 17, and show off their pancake flipping skills. Whoever can flip the most pancakes using a crepe pan will be crowned ‘Best Flipper’ and the winner at each store will win a crepe pan from ProCook’s range, providing them with the very best equipment to create delicious, perfectly cooked pancakes for Shrove Tuesday on 21 February.
The current record for the most pancakes flipped in one minute stands at an impressive 119 flips, held by a man from Castleford who has been unbeaten since 2016.
To enter the competition, visit any ProCook store before the end of February 17. Winners will be contacted directly and also announced on ProCook’s social media.