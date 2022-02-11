Paralympics gold medallist Lauren Steadman excited about being guest speaker at Portsmouth business awards

Lauren Steadman MBE with her gold medal from the Tokyo Paralympics

Lauren, who won gold in the triathlon in the Tokyo games last year, is also a three-time world champion and seven-time European champion.

She said: ‘I am extremely excited to have been invited to spoeak at the Business Excellence Awards this year.‘Portsmouth is a beautiful place to live in, with a constantly evolving business community, whether that is in sports or education, charity or hospitality.

‘All of the independent businesses that work in the heart of the city are one of the reasons I loved living in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Portsmouth Business School is headline sponsor, plus sponsor of Young Entrepreneur of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award

‘The Business Excellence Awards is a prestigious event and I can’t wait to hear some inspirational journeys of overcoming hardship and celebrating the success of local start-ups, SMEs and larger businesses.’

Lauren was born without her lower right arm and proudly represented Team GB in the paratriathlon’s inaugural entry to the Paralympic Games at Rio 2016, where she achieved a silver medal.

When she won gold in Tokyo, it was the culmination of a 16-year dream.

Away from sport, Lauren has also shown her talents on the big screen, where she won SAS Who Dares Wins in 2020 and also got to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Portsmouth City Council is sponsoring Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year

Academically, Lauren achieved a first class honours degree in psychology, followed by a Masters in Business Management from the University of Portsmouth.

The Business Excellence awards, which are free to enter and recognise the best in business in the region, are open for entries until February 28.

This year is the 20th anniversary and there are 15 categories to choose from – and as well as entrants, we’re looking for businesses to step forward as sponsors for the categories to help ensure the awards go ahead in style.

Winners will be announced on April 29 at a gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city.

Citrus IT Support is sponsoring Medium Business of the Year

The event will also be live streamed, allowing people to watch from home and meaning the awards reach a much bigger audience.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘I would encourage any business with a success story to tell to enter the awards.

‘I will enjoy reading your submission and - possibly - sharing and enjoying that success with you on April 29.’Headline sponsor this year is the University of Portsmouth Business School, while other sponsors already signed up include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC and Citrus IT Support.

The awards night will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.

BAE Systems is sponsoring Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467

HSDC is sponsoring Employer of the Year

For more information and to enter the awards, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

THE AWARDS

CATEGORIES

Small Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Start-up Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Overall Business of the Year