People with wheelchairs and pushchairs unable to board Wightlink service after 'technical issue'

A FERRY operator is redirecting disabled passengers and customers with bikes and pushchairs after a fault with one of its berths.

Wightlink is urging some customers to use its Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry instead of its FastCat service because of a ‘technical issue’.

The firm said a problem at the service’s Portsmouth Harbour Station Pier berth meant customers with ‘accessible travel needs' would not be able to board.

It said on Twitter at 2.45pm: ‘Due to a technical issue with our FastCat berth, customers with accessible travel needs using wheelchairs or mobility scooters, walking aids, pushchairs, bikes or large suitcases will be unable to travel on our FastCat service.

‘Tickets will be accepted on our P-F car ferry.’

Wightlink's ship Victoria of Wight, which operates its route between Portsmouth and Fishbourne. Picture: Tony Weaver

The 22-minute FastCat service runs between Portsmouth and Ryde on the Isle of Wight.

Customers unable to board it will instead have to travel from Wightlink’s Gunwharf Terminal, in Gunwharf Road.

Ships from the site travel to Fishbourne, which is also on the Isle of Wight but sits four miles west by road. The journey takes 45 minutes.

Wightlink’s two Portsmouth terminals are just over half a mile apart and are six minutes apart by road, or 12 minutes on foot.

Details of the technical issue are not yet known and it is not known how long services may be affected.

The News has contacted Wightlink for more information.

