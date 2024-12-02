Petersfield opticians backs local under 18 girl’s football team

A Petersfield opticians has kept its eye firmly on the ball by backing a local under 18 girl’s football team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And thanks to the team at Specsavers Petersfield in The Square, the team will be warm and dry throughout the winter thanks to their new and shiny sponsored training jackets.

The jackets have recently been delivered to the team – part of Petersfield Town FC, which is based at The Southdowns Builders Stadium in Love Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they popped down to the store to show them off to retail director Jo Cox, ophthalmic director Shilpan Shah, and the rest of the Specsavers Petersfield team.

Members of the team popped in to see directors Jo and Shilpan.

Jo says: ‘When we were approached to support the girls team, we didn’t hesitate to get involved.

‘Petersfield Town FC are a massive part of the local community here, and do so much to help local people of all ages stay healthy and stay connected.

‘We hope the jackets will help keep the team dry and warm throughout the winter – and we hope they help them perform to their absolute best.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lowe, manager of the U18 girls and overall head of female football at Petersfield Town FC says: ‘We’re really grateful to Jo, Shilpan and the rest of the team for their support, and the team are looking forward to staying warm this winter in their new jackets. We now have over 160 female players at the club and it’s fantastic that Specsavers Petersfield have now added their support to the growth of girls football in the town.’

Members of the team popped in to see the team including directors Jo and Shilpan.

Petersfield Town FC is a community club which seeks to make football fun for players of all ages and standards.

All of the 46 teams at the club, including mixed youth, all girls teams, a women’s team and three men’s teams (including veterans) are trained by FA qualified coaches. Over 900 players are registered with the club making it one of the largest clubs in Hampshire and indeed the UK!

To find out more about Petersfield Town FC, visit www.petersfieldtownfc.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers is the leading provider of NHS primary care optometry services, delivering 50% of all NHS Optometry services in the community. Specsavers also offers a Home Visits service to those that can’t leave their homes unaccompanied due to disability or illness.

Specsavers Petersfield is open seven days a week at 3-4 The Square – from 9.00am-5:30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10:00am-4:00pm on Sunday.

To book an appointment for an eye or hearing check, give the store a call on 01730 710820 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/petersfield.