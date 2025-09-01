PHVC acquires Atlas Mobility Conversions Limited

PHVC Minibus and Fleet Suppliers has acquired Atlas Mobility Conversions Ltd, a family-run converter with over 40 years of expertise in wheelchair accessible and bespoke vehicle conversions.

The two companies have worked closely together for decades, making the move a natural fit. The acquisition allows PHVC to expand its offering with Atlas’ specialist conversion skills while giving customers access to greater vehicle availability and more competitive lease options.

“We are delighted to welcome Atlas into the PHVC family,” said Paul Huxford, Chairman and Founder at PHVC. “Our partnership has been built on trust, quality and customer focus. By formally joining forces, we can deliver an even greater range of wheelchair accessible and specialist vehicles to our customers across the UK.”

Atlas is well known for its wide range of solutions, from wheelchair accessible cars, minibuses to taxi conversions, driving adaptations and bespoke vehicles such as crew vans and day vans. This complements PHVC’s strong partnerships with leading manufacturers including Ford, Vauxhall and Iveco, ensuring customers benefit from preferential terms and the right vehicle to meet their needs.

Mary Cordina, Director at Atlas commented: “We are proud of the reputation Atlas has built as a family-run converter. Becoming part of PHVC allows us to continue delivering the personal service our customers expect, whist giving them more choice than ever before.”

With the acquisition of Atlas, PHVC reinforces its position as one of the UK’s leading providers of minibuses, fleet vehicles, and accessible mobility solutions.