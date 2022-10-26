To celebrate its 14th anniversary, Physio-logical held a raffle at its Stansted Park clinic with all proceeds going to the Rowans Hospice.

Total ticket sales reached £260, bringing the total amount the firm has raised for the Purbrook-based charity to a whopping £7,000.

The winner of the raffle received a hamper packed full of treats from the local Stansted Farm Shop, as well as physiotherapy equipment, a free session at Physio-logical and more.

Natalie and her team at Physio-logical have raised £7,000 for the Rowans Hospice.

Founder, clinical director, and chartered physiotherapist Natalie March said: ‘The Rowans Hospice holds a very special place in our hearts and as a family we have enjoyed taking part in many fundraising events to support the incredible work they do there.’

Natalie and her team raised £650 doing the Great South Run and in 2021 they raised £4,000 through Natalie completing a marathon, a bake off challenge with her children Henry and Phoebe, and the Three Peaks Challenge with her husband Lee.

Natalie, who also raised £570 by taking part in the Gosport half marathon, added: ‘My mother-in-law Lesley March sadly lost her fight to cancer in April 2018, she was only 60 years old.

‘Everyone at the Rowans Hospice cared for Lesley and the whole family so well.

‘She was admitted for symptom control in July 2017 and they were a great help then too.

‘Eventually, she was admitted for end-of-life care and sadly passed away in April.