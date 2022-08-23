Fareham has been named the top cruise booking hotspot in the UK
FAREHAM has sailed into the record books after being named the UK’s hotspot for booking cruises – with more holidaymakers there snapping up overseas jaunts than any other town in the country.
Fareham is central to Portsmouth and Southampton, two of the most used cruise ship hubs in the country.
Tony Andrews, deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: ‘With so much choice on their doorstep, and with the appeal of seeing so many wonderful ships regularly sailing by, means the convenience and attraction to Fareham residents of a cruise is clear.’
In cruise.co.uk’s study, it was found that Fareham came in first place, with Southampton in third and Eastleigh in sixth place.
Portsmouth’s cruise port is home to some major cruise lines including Virgin Voyages, Mystic Cruises and Regent Seven Seas.
Tony added: ‘We're delighted to see so many people taking advantage of a cruise and the ease with which they can set sail for their holiday at sea.’