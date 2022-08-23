Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham is central to Portsmouth and Southampton, two of the most used cruise ship hubs in the country.

Tony Andrews, deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: ‘With so much choice on their doorstep, and with the appeal of seeing so many wonderful ships regularly sailing by, means the convenience and attraction to Fareham residents of a cruise is clear.’

Arrival of Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady in Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth’s cruise port is home to some major cruise lines including Virgin Voyages, Mystic Cruises and Regent Seven Seas.