Rowlands Castle-based Physio-logical has just taken on two new team members, which means that the clinic is now fully staffed. Over the last year, the firm has more than tripled its team, taking it from two in 2021 to now seven. It is part of its expansion since moving into the new clinic is Stansted House a year ago.

The two new team members include Christine Frank-Schultz – a physiotherapist who comes from a background musculoskeletal and rehabilitation in the NHS and will allow the firm to strengthen its service to continue to help lots more patients with their aches, pains and injuries. The other new starter is Debbie Worsfold – a customer service administrator who has years of experience and has recently moved to the city from Guildford. The two new hires mean that the current staff have now been promoted.

Founder and physiotherapist Natalie March said that she is pleased that the clinic now fully staffed and is looking forward to being able to take on more patients.

New recruits Debbie Worsfold and Christine Frank-Schultz with founder of Physio-logical, Natalie March.

She said: 'We've got an amazing team of people now in the Stansted Park clinic and it has been such a great year both for the business and for our patients. Since moving into the new clinic things have gone from strength to strength and we're looking forward to being able to treat more patients to help them either on their road to recovery or with their overall health.

'Having Christine on the team means that we have even more experience and expertise in musculoskeletal rehabilitation and will be able to ensure people with who are in injured will be able to get back to full health without worrying about NHS waiting times.'

The clinic currently offers traditional physio, shockwave therapy for tendon problems, sports massage and therapy for the prevention of injury, acupuncture and more. The team gives patients a hands-on approach plus rehabilitation, ensuring that they are listened to at each appointment, to allow people to recover in the best way.

