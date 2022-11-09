The tourism spot is now offering gift vouchers which are ideal for the adrenaline junkie, the adventurer or the ‘hard to buy for’ friends and family as they are given the opportunity to take to the skies and witness some of the best views of Portsmouth there is.

23/08/2017 Spinnaker Tower - Abseiling. All Rights Reserved - Helen Yates- T: +44 (0)7790805960 Local copyright law applies to all print & online usage. Fees charged will comply with standard space rates and usage for that country, region or state.:People abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower.

General manager Tony Sammut said: ‘The same question is asked every year – what do you get the person that has everything, or the one who ‘doesn’t want anything’? The best Christmas gifts often involve delving into the interests of your loved ones and providing an experience tailored to them. That’s where this gift experience come in. It prevents excess waste on items they will never use and creates a memorable occasion to look forward to in 2023.’

Vouchers can be redeemed between April and September 2023 and they include admission into the Spinnaker, as well as giving the recipient the opportunity to return as many times in one day.

The vouchers start at £110 for an abseil, with a £140 Gold package including a medal, video and photo, and a Platinum package adding a keepsake T-shirt.

The tower has welcomed thousands of people, many of whom have decided to tackle the great heights for charity and over £500,000 has been raised over the years.