The Spinnaker Tower is offering the perfect Christmas gift
TREAT the thrill-seeker in your life to a 100m descent of the Spinnaker Tower – which is now offering gift cards this Christmas.
The Spinnaker Tower is now offering a perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones that are hard to buy for – a 100m abseil down the side of the landmark.
The tourism spot is now offering gift vouchers which are ideal for the adrenaline junkie, the adventurer or the ‘hard to buy for’ friends and family as they are given the opportunity to take to the skies and witness some of the best views of Portsmouth there is.
Vouchers start at £110 for an abseil, with a £140 Gold package including a medal, video and photo, and a Platinum package adding a keepsake T-shirt.
General manager Tony Sammut said: ‘The same question is asked every year – what do you get the person that has everything, or the one who ‘doesn’t want anything’? The best Christmas gifts often involve delving into the interests of your loved ones and providing an experience tailored to them. That’s where this gift experience come in. It prevents excess waste on items they will never use and creates a memorable occasion to look forward to in 2023.’
Vouchers can be redeemed between April and September 2023 and they include admission into the Spinnaker, as well as giving the recipient the opportunity to return as many times in one day.
The people taking on the 100m descent to the ground can tackle the challenge as a personal challenge, a charity fundraiser or a team building exercise.
The tower has welcomed thousands of people, many of whom have decided to tackle the great heights for charity and over £500,000 has been raised over the years.
People that are being gifted with these vouchers will have unmissable views across the harbour, onto the Solent and Isle of Wight that span 23 miles across the coast with the opportunity to see the entire city.