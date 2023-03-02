Plans have been submitted to Gosport Borough Council for the redevelopment of a 42-acre waterfront site in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The project is a joint venture between Homes England, MurrayTwohig Development, Orwell Real Estate and Patron Capital, led by Daedalus Development Company.

The site is home to numerous historic buildings that have been left derelict after the armed forces left the site in 1996.

What the Daedalus development could look like

The planning application proposes 350 private and affordable homes, a 450,000 sq ft employment and industrial estate, public open spaces and a retail offering.

David Twohig, co-founder of MurrayTwohig Development and CEO of Daedalus Development Company said the scheme is an ‘extraordinary opportunity’ to bring back the ‘energy and buzz’ to Daedalus, and ‘to work with the local council and community to bring back pride and status to this historic place’.

He added: ‘We are excited that Homes England is backing our ambitious vision for this site, which has so much potential and these incredibly rich layers of history.

‘We have hard-earned experience in preserving heritage, bringing community benefits and developing mixed-use places, and we will apply that experience, with local community guidance, to make this much-loved site, a vibrant and productive asset for the peninsula and wider region.’

Jeremy Herring from Homes England added: ‘Daedalus Waterfront benefits from being part of the Solent Enterprise Zone, with rich history, heritage buildings and a wonderful location opposite the Solent.

‘Daedalus Development Company’s exciting vision for the comprehensive regeneration of the site will create a great place to work, live and visit for the local community.’

Kevin Cooke, senior partner at Patron Capital said: ‘We have a long track record in delivering mixed-use regeneration schemes that are both sympathetic to and in celebration of their surroundings, as well as in working in the collaborative joint ventures that are needed to bring diversity of thought and experience to achieve the best possible end result.