23 interesting HMS Daedalus images from the past

HMS Daedalus was one of the primary shore airfields of the Fleet Air Arm in the past. In 1917 during the First World War it was a seaplane base and later became the main training establishment and administrative centre of the Fleet Air Arm.

In this selection you will see the closing ceremony of HMS Daedalus in 1996, the Swift SR.N4 Mk2, the first hovercraft with which the Gosport Hovercraft Museum started with being scrapped, a Royal Navy Firefly at HMS Daedalus in August 1973 and King George VI inspecting Shark aircraft in 1940.

1. HMS Daedalus memories MS Daedalus 1944, men of the Fleet Air Arm pose on a Seafire the sea-going Spitfire May 1944 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2. HMS Daedalus memories The closing ceremony of HMS Daedalus in 1996 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3. HMS Daedalus memories Captain office staff HMS Daedalus 1953. The News PP204 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4. HMS Daedalus memories A wartime Catalina flying boat arrives at HMS Daedalus 10th November 2001. Picture: Ian Hargreaves/The News Portsmouth (015850-3) Photo: The News archive Photo Sales