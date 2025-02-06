Proposals to build a new Aldi supermarket in Horndean have taken a step forward after a planning application was submitted to East Hampshire District Council.

The food retailer is proposing to build a new £7million food store on land next to Keydell Nurseries which it says will create up to 40 new, full-time equivalent jobs.

The store will have a sales area of 1,154 sqm, its own access road off Havant Road and have 100 car parking spaces - including six accessible spaces and ten parent and child spaces. On top of this it will also have four electric vehicle charging points with additional infrastructure installed, so further points can be added in the future

The site on Havant Road, which will also be landscaped, is on land owned by Keydell and which is now surplus to its requirements. The garden centre itself will not change as part of Aldi’s plans and will remain open to customers throughout.

Before the planning application was submitted to East Hampshire District Council the supermarket held a pre-application consultation with residents to give them the change to find out more.

Matthias Daly, Aldi real estate director, said: “We are very pleased to have submitted the planning application for a new Aldi store in Horndean.

“During our consultation in November we received 176 responses, with 62 per cent of respondents feeling that a new Aldi store would benefit the local area. We are delighted with the support shown so far and are committed to continued engagement with the local community and the council.”

East Hampshire District Council will now carry out its own consultation on the plans, before making a decision on whether to grant planning permission.

A virtual exhibition can also be viewed at aldiconsultation.co.uk/horndean.